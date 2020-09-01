Man charged with attempted murder of police officer following chase in Moody, Odenville

ODENVILLE -- A Center Point man was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted murder of an Odenville police officer following a high-speed chase that ended in a car accident.

Quintarius Mitchell, 27, of Center Point, was arrested by the Moody Police Department following a chase that ended with the vehicle Mitchell was driving impacting a Odenville Police Department patrol car.

Moody police Chief Thomas Hunt said his department was notified by its Flock Safety Camera that Mitchell drove into Moody in a car reported stolen in Birmingham. Hunt said officers went to stop the vehicle, which proceeded to lead them on a high-speed chase into Odenville.

After crossing into Odenville, the vehicle impacted an Odenville patrol car, totaling the car and injuring the officer inside, Hunt said.

Mitchell was arrested and sent to the St. Clair County Jail, where he has a bond set at $65,000.

According to jail records, he is charged with attempted murder, receiving a stolen vehicle, assault in the first degree and attempting to elude arrest.

Hunt said the Odenville officer involved in the crash was in good condition and does not have lasting injuries.

“We are lucky no one else got hurt,” Hunt said, adding he was glad the officer was going to be OK.

Hunt praised his officers for their hard work during the chase and subsequent arrest.

He also praised the Flock camera system, which is a type of traffic camera system used by several municipalities in St. Clair County. It allows for specific vehicles to be flagged by one police department as stolen or involved in an incident. Any other police department that uses the system will then be notified when a camera in its jurisdiction sees that vehicle.

“The flock camera system is awesome,” Hunt said.