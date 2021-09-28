Man charged in Odenville murder case denied bond reduction

ASHVILLE — A Gadsden man accused of murder and abuse of a corpse has been denied a reduction in bond.
Joshua Kyle, 34, of Gadsden appeared before St. Clair County Presiding Circuit Court Judge Phil Seay Tuesday morning for arraignment after he was indicted for charges of murder and abuse of a corpse in August.
According to the indictment read by St. Clair Assistant District Attorney Carol Boone Kyle is accused of causing the death of John Scoggins by stabbing him and then abusing his corpse by dismembering and burning it.
Kyle entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. Seay said that Kyle will next appear in court Jan. 4 to discuss matters related to his plea, with trial set for Jan. 10.
During the hearing, Seay also considered a motion by Kyle’s attorney Matto Gossett to reduce Kyle’s $250,000 bond.
Gossett said his client cannot afford the bond and is not a flight risk. Boone argued that Kyle was a flight risk and because of the nature of the charges a possible danger to society. The ADA said at the time of the incident Kyle was living with Scoggins. She said while Kyle has offered several statements. She said in one Kyle claimed to have not seen Scoggins for days before his death and in another that Scoggins had instructed him to not call 911 or pay for a funeral after his death but instead get rid of his remains.
Boone said in yet another statement Kyle said he and Scoggins got in an altercation, which led to Kyle attempting to choke Scoggins before stabbing him in the temple with a pen. She said Kyle’s statement said that he held onto Scoggins until he was dead and then dismembered and burned the remains.
Ultimately, Seay denied the motion for reduced bond.
Scoggins' remains were originally found near Rocky Ridge Road in the Hunter’s Crossing area of Odenville on Feb. 21. Kyle was originally arrested on Feb. 23 and currently remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.