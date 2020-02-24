Man arrested in connection with Springville murder

SPRINGVILLE-- A Gardendale man was arrested Saturday after being indicted for allegedly murdering a Springville resident.
Brady Echols, 21, was arrested following his indictment by a Northern Division grand jury for the July murder of Alexander Earl Fitch, 27.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington advised Echols Monday of the charges in the indictment and his rights as a defendant.
As of Monday afternoon, Echols remains in the St. Clair County Jail on a bond $300,000.
Weathington said Echols is scheduled to appear in court March 5 for his arraignment hearing. Weathington said Echols is being represented by Birmingham attorney Victor Revill.
Echols was originally arrested in July for allegedly shooting Fitch following what Springville Police Investigator Wayne Walton said was an apparent argument between the two men.
At the time, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said that Fitch died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at his residence at 11:31 p.m., on July 12.