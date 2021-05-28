Man arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle from Ashville

According to a news release by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Stephen Michael Phillips of Athens was arrested after attempting to elude officers in a stolen vehicle.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the vehicle from Ashville traveling on Interstate 59 southbound.
The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began. The officers pursued the vehicle into Jefferson County where the suspect struck multiple law enforcement vehicles.
The release said the suspect was taken into custody at the Green Springs Plaza in Birmingham without incident and was booked into the Clair County Jail in Ashville with a bond of $16,000.
Phillips has now faced additional charges including receiving a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property, heroin possession, promoting prison contraband (drugs), reckless endangerment and theft of property in the first degree. His bond is now set at $31,000.