LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man was arrested after hitting a Lincoln Police Department patrol car with a vehicle while attempting to elude officers Wednesday morning.
Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said Lincoln police arrested Wayne Lamar Strown, 47, of Lincoln, who was charged with attempting to elude officers, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
Crow said Strown was being held in the Talladega County Jail on bonds totaling close to $100,000.
She said Strown was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities received a call from a victim on Mudd Street, stemming from a report of theft of property.
Crow said the victim was able to provide authorities with the description of the suspect’s vehicle and direction of travel.
Crow said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m., and the officer involved in the collision was not injured.