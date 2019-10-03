Madalin Benson crowned Ragland Homecoming Queen Gary Hanner, St. Clair Times editor, ghanner@thestclairtimes.com 53 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Madalin Benson was crowned Ragland Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of Jeremiah and Aimee Benson. She was escorted by her father. Submitted Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Madalin Benson was crowned Ragland Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of Jeremiah and Aimee Benson. She was escorted by her father. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Madalin Benson Crown Daughter Jeremiah Senior Father Loading... Loading... Latest E-Edition The St. Clair Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Upcoming Events Oct 4 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Oct 4, 2019 Oct 4 A food distribution event Fri, Oct 4, 2019 Oct 6 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Sun, Oct 6, 2019 Oct 9 Free parenting classes Wed, Oct 9, 2019 Special Publications 2019 Pigskin Preview