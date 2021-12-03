LSU's Orgeron meets with special friend from Odenville at last game

It's fair to say that 11-year-old Colton Moore of Odenville is considered to be one of Louisiana State University’s biggest fans.
During head football coach Ed Orgeron’s last game coaching the Bengal Tigers, Colton was invited to be a part of the bittersweet moment for the program as a whole.
Colton was born with spina bifida, which means “split spine.” Spina bifida happens when a baby is in the womb and the spinal column does not close all of the way. Though he has a hard time speaking, it’s not hard to understand Colton when he says, “Geaux Tigers.”
According to Colton’s mom, Jennifer Moore, the family was offered tickets to bring Colton to the game that included sideline seats before the game, at halftime and after the game.
Colton originally met Orgeron in October 2019 when a first-day-of-school photo featuring him decked out in Tiger gear caught the attention of someone at LSU. The school set up a meeting between Colton and Orgeron in Baton Rouge. However, Jennifer Moore said they weren’t expecting to be able to talk with him during this particular game.
“We knew going to Coach O's last game to coach at LSU the chance of Colton getting to talk to him was a slim to none," she said. "So we were totally shocked and surprised when Coach O came out of the locker room saying, ‘Where is my man? I gotta see my main man Colton!’ Tears filled my eyes seeing the smile on Colton’s face; he was beyond thrilled to get to say goodbye to his buddy Coach O.”
Moore added that Colton will continue to be a supporter of Orgeron, even though the coach is leaving the LSU football program.
“I know Colton will always be a supporter of the purple and gold. But if Coach O moves on and coaches somewhere else, I’m pretty sure Colton will be giving him a call wanting to see him,” she said, adding Colton is hoping to meet LSU’s new coach, Brian Kelly.
“I will say Coach Kelly has some mighty big shoes to fill when it comes to Colton. Coach O was a class act for Colton (and) made his biggest dream come true.”
Moore also emphasized that the LSU football program has become like a family to them.
“Living in Alabama and Auburn country never in a million years did I think we would travel a couple of states over and be so welcomed and loved like we have been,” Moore said. “LSU has been so very good to us. Some of the staff at LSU have become some of our most cherished friends. We made friends for life within those walls of the LSU football operations in 2019!"