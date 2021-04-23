Lovell and Newbold named St. Clair County Teachers of the Year

The St. Clair County Board of Education named Andrea Lovell and Brittany Newbold its teachers of the year.
Each teacher was given a $250 classroom supplies gift certificate as a surprise during the board’s regular meeting April 20.
Lovell was named elementary teacher of the year. She is the Odenville Intermediate School hybrid course facilitator and was previously the fifth-grade reading coach. This will be her 26th year working in education.
Lovell said being given the honor was a humbling experience and it will be a day that she always remembers.
“It’s a combination of everybody,” Lovell said. “My past teachers, my past administration, my current school I work with, the groups I work with, the students I’ve taught — it’s all about everyone, not just me.”
Lovell said while she loves teaching, her favorite part of being an educator is making connections with her students.
“Teaching is important, I get that. That’s why I’m here, but I’m also here to make a difference to make those kids know that they matter,” Lovell said.
Newbold was named secondary teacher of the year for the county school system. She is the Springville Middle School seventh- and eight-grade language arts teacher.
Newbold said being selected for the award was a surprise, but an extreme honor
“I am so fortunate to be a part of a great school, and district staff, so I am well aware of the amount of talent this school system possesses,” Newbold said.
“Being awarded this honor, especially during a school year as uncertain and trying as this one has been with COVID, has truly been a special moment and I am blessed and honored to represent St. Clair County Schools.”
Newbold has been working as an educator for eight years and said she enjoys being able to enrich the lives of her students.
“Having the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on every student that enters my classroom is what drew me to education, and what keeps me coming back year after year,” she said, adding she always felt a calling to teach.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved the name change on job description for lead nurse to student health services supervisor;
—Approved an addition to the salary schedule;
—Approved new Pell City attendance zone as approved by the Pell City Schools board;
—Approved St. Clair County attendance zones to align with the new tax amendment passed by the voters of St. Clair County;
—Voted to proceed with the bid process for substitute services;
—Approved secondary math textbooks;
—And, approved an out-of-state travel request for Odenville Middle School faculty member Tammy Williams to “Nuts and Bolts” symposium at Destin Middle School in Destin, Fla., on June 22-25 with expenses to be paid with state professional development funds.