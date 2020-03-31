Love your Springville Public Library by enjoying Ebooks, audio books, videos and reference materials from home by going to springvillealabama.org/library.
The library will provide uninterrupted access to the Alabama Virtual Library and Homework Alabama.
Download the Libby App to your device or browse online at camellia.overdrive.com. Sign in with your library card number and use the last four numbers as your PIN.
You can also join in online for interactive learning, music, and crafting fun on Facebook at Springville Public Library.
Remember, the library is currently closed and late fees will not be accessed.
For questions about your library account or services, contact the library via Facebook message or email springvillepubliclibraryal@gmail.com.
Autism Awareness month begins in April.
Tommy and Kelly Hardin are making shirts for Autism Awareness, with profits being divided between 2016 graduate Grant Caswell's former classroom at Springville High School and the after school program where he works.
The cost is $18 for shirts in either royal blue or black.
The shirts should be ready by April 10. To see these great shirts or to order yours, visit the Springville Tiger Pride page on Facebook.
The Springvlle Senior Center would like to thank the Springville Girl Scout Troop 25004 for the cookies, which were provided to the Homebound Seniors recently.