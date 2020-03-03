Springville High School is now taking orders for the brick project in front of the gymnasium. This is a project that Dr. Harris started years ago with bricks in front of the school, and Mr. Winslett has continued it by moving it to its current location.
The cost of a brick is $50 and there can be three lines with 20 characters on each line (usually including the class and year). Look for the order form on the school's website at www.sccboe.org/shs.
This is a great way to commemorate a graduate of SHS.
Congratulations to Springville High School Band Director Mike Muncher, who has recently received the Alabama Power Foundation Power To Play Grant.
Thank you to the Springville High School Key Club for their hard work and dedication in supporting Children's Hospital by selling T-shirts and the March of Dimes by Hat Day.
All the money collected was donated directly to these projects.
Love your Library in March has the following events:
March 3 and 17 - Music & Movement for approximately 3- to 7-year-olds meeting in the annex at 10:30 a.m.
March 4, ACT Prep. for St. Clair County students from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Registration is currently full. Visit the library annex for course and waiting list information.
Registered students should call the library, if they are unable to attend.
March 5, 12, 19, 26 Preschool Story time is meeting in the annex at 10:30 a.m., Thursdays.
March 6, 20, 27 Chair Yoga By Nancy meeting at 11 a.m., Fridays in the Main Library. (Registration required).
For more information, call the library at 205-467-2339.
Springville Pediatrics will celebrate their second year in Springville. Save the date because you are invited to join in the celebration 3-5 p.m., Friday, March 13, at 350 Springville Station Blvd.