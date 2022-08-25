Looney House off limits

ASHVILLE — The cause of the fire that gutted the historic John Looney House two weeks ago has not been determined.
“That will probably change in a couple of months,” said Sandi Maroney, president of the St. Clair Historical Society.
She updated members of the historical society Saturday during a meeting inside the council chambers of Ashville City Hall.
“(Investigators) have worked very hard and have kept us informed,” Maroney said.
Maroney said members of the organization received an early morning call exactly two weeks ago, alerting them to the destruction.
Normally, the group has a special guest speaker at their meetings, but the focus of Saturday’s meeting was the Looney House.
Board member Liz Sorrell announced that the Barnwood Builders are interested in helping rebuild the kitchen, a separate structure that was behind the house.
Barnwood Builders is a documentary television series that follows a team of builders who work on historic barns and log cabins.
The Looney House kitchen was totally destroyed by the early morning blaze.
“The Barnwood Builders have agreed to come help us,” Sorrell said. “The Barnwood Builders said they would like to bring back the kitchen.”
There is still much to be done, there’s a lot of cleaning to do, Maroney said.
Maroney said the roof of the structure is gone and the inside walls need work, but “there’s a good bit (of wood) there.”
She said the historical society has already made arrangements to store historic items saved from the blaze.
Maroney said the group has about $14,000 left from a grant the group recently secured before the fire.
She said the deadline for the group to use the money was extended, and the money can be used for cleanup and repair of the Looney House.
The historical society has applied for a $75,000 grant for restoration and is hoping to receive the full amount.
St. Clair County Commissioner Tommy Bowers told the group that they needed to get a proposal for funds to the county commission as soon as possible, “because we’re in the middle of budgeting right now.”
Discussions turned to fund raising efforts which varied from car show, to selling T-shirts, to Ashville Mayor Derrick Mostella telling the group he is participating in a bike ride and would contribute per mile donations to the Looney House restoration efforts.
“The ride goes right past the Looney House,” Mostella said.
Maroney said the best way for the public to help is to join the St. Clair Historical Society.
“We’re going to need lots of help,” she said.
Maroney also warned that people should stay away from the property right now.
“It’s very dangerous right now,” she said. “Right now, nobody needs to be going down there.”
She said a member of the group almost fell through a weakened portion of the floor inside the house.
The historic log home was built in 1820, and the St. Clair Historical Society restored the home in 1972, before it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
Maroney pledged a successful restoration effort for the Looney House.
“We were kind of lost, but we’re coming back,” Maroney said. “She’s going to be back, and she’s going to be amazing.”