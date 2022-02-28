Looking for hidden gem in Springville? Try the antique mall

SPRINGVILLE — Springville Antique Mall has quickly become a hidden gem of St. Clair County. Owners Andrea and Curt Deason have owned the building for many years, but have called it an antique mall since 2007.
While neither of the Deasons were born in Springville, they both moved to the area when they were young children and consider the city to be their home.
The couple originally bought the building in downtown Springville as a feed shop that was later sold to a different owner. However, the Deasons bought back the building after it was foreclosed upon.
The couple said they were not sure what business they wanted to pursue the second go around. Beverly Crumpton, who manages the shop and previously ran a quilt shop across the street, recommended the Deasons open an Antique Shop. Curt said while he was not immediately fond of the idea, he changed his mind after a bit of research.
“(Crumpton) said, ‘Well why don’t you go to Leeds and look at that one and see what you think.’ So, I went over there and looked at it and thought, ‘That could work,’” he said, adding that having a shop in Springville felt fitting because Springville itself is a historic town.
“I like old buildings and old stuff. I think there’s a place for the old with the new,” he said.
Both Curt and Andrea agreed that the best part of the gig is the nostalgia felt with some of the treasures that come into the shop.
“I just love seeing all of the stuff that you see in your grandparents house. It brings back memories,” Curt said.
The shop has 43 total dealers who are required to have 80 percent antiques in each of their booths. The mall now sees customers from all over who visit to shop from these booths.
“We’ve had someone as far away as France who was just passing through,” Curt said. “We’ve had customers from all over the west coast.”
Curt added that the world’s longest yardsale along US Highway 11 helps bring in people from out of town as well.
Those who do shop at the antique mall often take pictures with the now infamous leg lamp pole from “The Christmas Story” movie that has quickly become popular on social media.
Crumpton said the idea simply came about when some of the antique dealers wanted to decorate the poles outside of the shop for Christmas time. This past Christmas, they added the statue of “the boy with his tongue stuck to the pole” to the collection.
Crumpton and Curt said while they will probably take it down soon, it’s up to the dealers as to what they decide to do.
“We want to allow dealers some expression to make (the shop) kind of their own mall,” Deason said. “I pretty much just go with what they want to do.”