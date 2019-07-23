LOGAN MARTIN LAKE -- Pier 59 on Logan Martin Lake held its 10th annual Christmas in July on Saturday, raising money to benefit the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
The event included a weightlifting competition, a boat poker run, a cornhole tournament and a live auction.
The live auction, with auctioneer Johnny Ventura, included more than 50 donated items, with several vacation packages, golf packages, tickets for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway and several AIDB-produced items like cornhole boards and student art.