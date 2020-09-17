Logan Martin Lake protection group’s 2nd car show set for Saturday

PELL CITY -- The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association is preparing to hold its second-ever car show Saturday.
The LMLPA will present the “Shine’em Up and Show’em Off” car show at Lakeside Park in Pell City. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Admission is free to the public.
Johnny Capps, show chairman, said the LMLPA is excited to be able to hold the event this year despite the pandemic and wet weather early this week.
Capps said the weather forecast is looking beautiful for the event, and he hopes people will come out and enjoy the nice day by looking at equally nice cars.
Capps said the show has 50 cars registered to participate, but he expects far more.
“Last year, we had over 180 cars registered,” Capps said, adding he expects an even bigger turn out this year. “I’d be shocked if we don't have well over 200 vehicles”
Gates open at 8:30 a.m. for all vehicles that wish to take part in the show, with day of registration costing $25 at the gate. Pre-registration is $15.
Proceeds from the entries will go towards the LMLPA’s continuing project to put solar powered lighted buoys on shallow portions of Logan Martin Lake. Capps said this project is to help avoid accidents during night boating when boaters may not be able to see the shallows.
The event will be socially distanced, with cars placed 8 feet apart, and masks are encouraged. Capps said organizers won’t turn people away if they do not have masks, but they want people to use them if they get close to one another.
“If they get close, they’ve gotta have a mask on,” he said.
He said there will be people on site selling masks for anyone who needs one.
Capps said the show will also have food trucks and vendors selling everything from hot dogs to popsicles.
He said there will even be a booth set up to donate to the Sloan Harmon Scholarship Fund for a chance to win a 2020 Jeep Renegade being given away at the Aviation Career Day at the St. Clair County Airport on Sept. 26.
Capps said he hopes the event will be a big draw for families.
“This is a kid-friendly event, so bring out the entire family,” he said.