LOGAN MARTIN LAKE -- The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association wrapped up its annual Lake Cleanup with a picnic Saturday at Pell City's Lakeside Park.
The weeklong Cleanup kicked off Saturday, March 30, and close to 1,000 volunteers were expected to participate. Each year, the Cleanup pulls tons of garbage from the lake and from along its shorelines.
Pell City restaurant Toast Sandwich Eatery prepared and provided chips and hot dogs for Saturday's picnic, while Coca-Cola provided drinks. Steve Shaffer sang at the event.