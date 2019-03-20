LINCOLN -- The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA) will hold a general meeting Thursday night at 6 at the Lincoln City Hall to discuss the annual lake cleanup set for March 30 - April 6.
A representative from the Regional Extension Agency will also discuss home gardening, smart yards and the agency’s new mobile app.
Additionally, representatives from TowBoat U.S. will be available to talk about services now offered to the Logan Martin area and sign residents up at a special discount rate.
Attendees will also receive information on upcoming summer events.
For more information, call Lincoln City Hall at 205-763-7777.