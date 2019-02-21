LOGAN MARTIN LAKE -- Alabama Power Company officials Thursday said Logan Martin Lake is expected to reach more than 7 feet above the normal summer pool level.
“Logan Martin Lake will rise above summer pool and could reach an elevation of up to 472.5 feet by early next week,” said Jacki Lowry, a spokesperson for Alabama Power Company.
The lake’s highest-recorded crest was at 475.31 feet in 1977, according to the National Weather Service.
At this time of the year, the lake level is normally at the winter pool stage, 460 feet above sea level. The summer pool level is 465 feet above sea level. The lake as of Thursday night was 1 foot below the normal summer pool level.
“We expect the lake to crest by early next week, possibly Monday or Tuesday, based on weather conditions,” Lowry said Thursday.
More rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
“We expect the water level to be contained within our flood easement,” Lowry said.
The APC flood easement varies across the lake.
APC continues to operate spillway gates in an effort to manage flow of water from the flooding rains in recent days.
“Alabama Power continues to coordinate operations with the United States Army Corps of Engineers,” Lowry said.
APC officials said more than 3 inches of rain have fallen in parts of the Upper Coosa River basin in the past 48 hours. And more wet weather is in the forecast – an additional 1-2 inches through Sunday.
Most of north and central Alabama remains under a flood watch through Friday morning.
APC officials said lake elevations are always subject to change. With the recent rains, and more to come, people with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should stay alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take steps to protect their property.
“We encourage residents to stay alert to changing conditions by visiting APCShorelines.com or downloading the Shorelines app,” Lowry said.
Individuals can also call 1-800-LAKES 11 (1-800-525-3711) for lake condition updates.