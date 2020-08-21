Local voters will head to polls for municipal elections Tuesday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Tuesday is election day for most of the municipalities in Talladega and St. Clair counties.
The city of Talladega elected its mayor, council and school board last year, and in Lincoln, Waldo and Oak Grove, there are no contested seats.
But voters in Sylacauga, Childersburg, Munford, Pell City, Riverside, Moody, Argo, Ashville, Springville, Ragland, Margaret and Steele will be choosing their mayors and council members for the next four years.
Voters in Pell City will also be electing school board members.
As in all Alabama elections, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and those voting in person will have to present some form of identification.
Polling places for municipal elections may be different from the polling places for county, state and federal elections, so if you are not sure, please contact your city or town clerk’s office about where you need to go.
The cities will canvas the results of the general election on Sept. 1. In elections where no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, there will be a runoff Oct. 6.
The winners will be sworn in Nov. 2 and hold their organizational meetings the same night, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.