Local students named St. Clair Sports Hall of Fame scholarship winners

Three high school seniors will receive scholarships from the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame during its banquet next month.
The banquet will be held Saturday, May 14, at the Moody Civic Center starting at 6 p.m.
Two of the seniors, Abbie Talton from Springville and Owen Schall from Ragland, will receive the Larry Bothwell Dream Makers Scholarship. The third senior who will receive the Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship is Sammie Day-Jones from Ragland.
Bothwell founded the SCCSHOF back in 2004 and was inducted into the hall of fame in 2010 before he died in 2013.
This will mark the second year that a Ragland student has received a scholarship in memory of Jimmy Campbell, who died April 24, 2020. Campbell worked side-by-side with Bothwell to start the HOF and was inducted in 2009.
Gary Hanner, president of the Hall of Fame, said this is the eleventh year they have been able to help deserving high school seniors who are continuing their education at the college level.
“It is an honor to recognize these student-athletes,” Hanner said. “Not only have Abbie, Owen and Sammie demonstrated excellence in their athletic ability, they have excelled in the classroom as well. We wish them well in their future endeavors and hope the Hall of Fame banquet is a night they remember forever.”
Hanner added that since 2012, the Hall of Fame has donated $9,500 back to students to use for college.
Abbie Talton
Talton is a senior at Springville High School. She has a GPA of 3.9.
She has been a member of the varsity basketball team since the seventh grade. In her career, she scored 1,000 points, was named All-County Season MVP for three years, All-County Tournament MVP for two years, All-County Tournament Team for one year, All-Area Tournament Team for four years and All-Area Season Team for two years.
She is a member of the Student Council, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Family Career and Community Leaders of America and First Priority. She is also a member of Crosspoint Church in Argo.
Talton plans on attending Jacksonville State University in the fall and majoring in sports management and graphic design.
Owen Schall
Schall is a senior at Ragland High School. He has a GPA of 3.4. and is ranked fourth in his class. During his senior year, he led the Purple Devil football team to an overall record of 9-3 and to the second round of the state playoffs.
Schall is a member of the Beta Club, SGA, FCCLA and is a class representative. As a member of the Beta Club, he helped with canned food drives, toy drives and coat drives. He attends Riddles Bend Baptist Church and taught vacation Bible school at Providence Baptist and Greensport Baptist churches.
Schall plans on attending college and getting a degree in business management/supervision.
Samantha Day-Jones
Day-Jones is a senior at Ragland High School. She has a GPA of 3.8 and scored a 25 on her ACT. For the past six years, she has played varsity softball and varsity basketball. She scored over 1,000 points in her basketball career. She also played varsity volleyball for five years.
She is also a member of the Beta Club, SGA and FCCLA.
Day-Jones has coached little league basketball, hitting lessons for young softball athletes and has tutored others. She attends Hill Crest Baptist Church where she has been involved in community events and helped with vacation Bible school.
She plans on attending Itawamba Community College to play softball and earn a degree in physical therapy.