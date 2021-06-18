Local sheriff’s officers complete ALICE training

Sergeant Patrick Adams and Deputy Jeff King with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office recently completed their ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) Active Shooter Instructor training.
According to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office, ALICE training provides effective active shooter training and preparedness solutions for organizations and churches of all sizes. Preventing and protecting organizations from an active shooter event is the best defense against violence.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office can now train local business or organization employees/members. They can also evaluate their physical, technological and human-based security program to quickly determine areas of improvement to better prepare.
To schedule an assessment and discuss training options call 205-594-2511.