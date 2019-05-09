PELL CITY – U.S. Postal Service carriers hope local residents will fill bags they have delivered with canned goods and other nonperishable food items to help local families in need during their “Fill a Bag. Help Feed Families,” campaign.
U.S. Postal carriers in and around Pell City and Talladega will continue to deliver bags Friday for residents to fill with canned goods. Carriers will pick up the bags of food Saturday.
A U.S. Postal Service representative said the donated food items will be given to The Christian Love Pantry in Pell City. The Talladega effort will also benefit local organizations.
The Christian Love Pantry is nonprofit organization that provides nonperishable emergency food items to people in need who live in St. Clair County.
Some of the recommended items for donation include pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods that include beans, fruits, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat and sauces.
Residents should avoid items in glass containers.
This year’s drive is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers, the U.S. Postal Service, the AFL-CIO, the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, the United Way, Kellogg's, ValPak, Valasis, local food pantries and the UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers).
-- Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.