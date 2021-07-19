Local officers honored following baby delivery on interstate

SPRINGVILLE — The city of Springville honored four St. Clair County law enforcement officers for going beyond the call of duty during the city council's regular meeting Monday night.
Corporal Brandon Keith and Officer Jake Schramm with the Springville Police Department, Officer Brandon Martin with the Ashville Police Department and Deputy Brandon Wiggins with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were all given letters of commendation for their part in delivering a baby on the side of Interstate 59 in Springville.
According to the letter read by County Attorney James Hill, the officers were dispatched to the scene June 13 at 11:35 p.m. where a pregnant woman in distress was clearly in the process of giving birth. At 11:41 p.m., a baby boy was born with guidance from the officers.
Part of the letter read, “These officers conducted themselves with the highest degree of professionalism, care and confidence. They brought honor not only upon themselves, but also on their respective departments and fellow officers serving in similar capacities.”
Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton also commended the officers.
“This right here shows what we’re supposed to be doing. It don’t matter what badge you wear, or what uniform, we’re all in this together,” Walton said.