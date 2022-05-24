Local family shares daughter’s condition in hopes of educating the public

Julie and Chad Castleberry have settled down in Pell City with their two children, 7-year-old Jace and Harper Rae, who will be 17 months in June. Though home to them is Pell City, the Castleberry family is constantly traveling out of state to receive medical care for Harper for her Arthrogryposis diagnosis.
Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita is a condition which affects the joints, causing them to remain stiff and weaken motion.
“Her main doctor is actually in West Palm Beach, Fla.,” Julie Castleberry said. “And that’s who she’s seen since birth, and they do all of her splints and all of her surgeries and she gets therapy when we’re down there.”
Next up on their treatment journey, the family will head to Springville, Tenn., for a three week intensive therapy course in September.
“Most of her care is in West Palm Beach,” Castleberry said.
According to Castleberry, going out of state for treatment is their only real option because Harper’s diagnosis is extremely rare, affecting 1 in 3,000 kids.
Traveling expenses have built up, causing the family to stretch out treatments to a few months.
“The goal originally was every six weeks,” Castleberry said. “Obviously, that is kind of hard to do, so we try to stretch it to every three months.”
According to Castleberry, they try to do as much care for her while they’re down there as possible because they can’t go every six weeks like they had planned.
Harper has had one minor surgery so far, and in June she’ll be having her first big surgery which is an elbow release surgery.
“We’re kind of estimating that it’ll be the first of many,” Castleberry said.
The therapy included in Harper’s treatment plan is a huge help to her and her family. According to Castleberry, Jace is a huge help to his little sister when it comes to the therapy she receives for her diagnosis.
“She’s enrolled in early intervention and she sees her early intervention physical therapist twice a month at our house,” Castleberry said. “She sees her early intervention occupational therapist once a month at our house and then she goes to outpatient physical therapy once a week,”
According to Castleberry, whenever the family is down in Florida for treatment, they up the therapy visits to typically five days to try and take advantage of the better resources.
The upcoming trip in Tennessee will last for three weeks and include two hours of intensive therapy a day five days a week. This round of treatment isn’t covered by their insurance and will cost the family $4,500.
“That’s not including travel costs or hotels or anything like that,” Castleberry said.
According to Castleberry, though the condition is rare, the family has encountered others around the world with the condition thanks to their doctor in West Palm Beach who specializes in Harper’s diagnosis.
“We’ve met a lot of families down there,” Castleberry said. “People travel from other countries to see this doctor, so we’ve met people from all over.”
The family has met a fellow Alabamian with the condition, and Castleberry said there are a few others in Alabama with the condition but has yet to meet them.
According to Castleberry, there’s a woman with the diagnosis who lives up north and travels with her husband around the country in June on a road trip in honor of Arthrogryposis Awareness month which is in June.
“Right now they are, I want to say, in Philadelphia and they just drive around pretty much all over the United States and meet with different families that have Arthrogryposis,” Castleberry said. “They are actually coming to Alabama on June 12 to meet with us and hopefully a few other families, just to raise awareness.”
Castleberry is a full-time caregiver for her daughter and continues to give her all to make sure her daughter can receive as much treatment as she can.
“We have to do her stretches really at least three times a day, more would be great,” Castleberry said. “She does have braces she has to wear.”
Castleberry said in addition to the braces she has to wear, Harper has AFO’s that go on her feet, knee braces that aid in straightening out her legs and she also has hand splints she wears at night.
According to Castleberry, the AMC community asks people to wear blue on AMC Awareness Day on June 30 in support of those affected by the condition.
“We always wear blue on that day and we have t-shirts that I have actually made that we will all be wearing,” Castleberry said. “Her big elbow surgery is actually the day before that so we’re gonna tell all our friends and family to wear blue on that day, too.”