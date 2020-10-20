SPRINGVILLE -- Local DAR chapter honors WWII veteran in Springville The Josiah Brunson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was honored to present a Quilt of Valor and Certificate of Appreciation to United States Army Staff Sgt. James P. Hutchins, retired, at the 180 Church in Springville, on Sept. 15.
Hutchins served with Company B, 319th Infantry Division, as a rifleman in the European Theater during World War II.
The event was well-attended by Hutchins's family and friends. Also in attendance were the following members of the Josiah Brunson Chapter, as pictured from left to right: Vice Regent Sandy DeBerry, Regent Donna Davis, Corresponding Secretary Lynne Williams, Robin Selman and Chris Long, who planned and prepared the Quilt of Valor.
Other attending members were JoAnn Benton and Charlotte Gibson.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage-based, volunteer service organization, open to any woman 18 years of age or older, who can prove direct descent from someone who contributed to the cause of American freedom during the Revolutionary War, whether through civil or military action.
Our goals are to support historical preservation, promote education and encourage patriotism.