Local DAR chapter honors WWII veteran in Springville

The Josiah Brunson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was honored to present a Quilt of Valor and Certificate of Appreciation to United States Army Staff Sgt. James P. Hutchins, retired, at the 180 Church in Springville, on Sept. 15, 2020. Shown with Brunson are chapter members (from left) Vice Regent Sandy DeBerry, Regent Donna Davis, Corresponding Secretary Lynne Williams, Robin Selman and Chris Long.