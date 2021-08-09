Local community members help restore historical John Looney House

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Historical Society and community volunteers came out this past weekend to help with the restoration of the historical John Looney Pioneer House Museum in Ashville.
According to Frank Waid of the historical society, the hope is to preserve the home for another 40 years.
Built in 1820 by Henry Looney and his father John, the Looney house is considered the oldest standing two-story, double dogtrot house in Alabama. Henry Looney was also a known veteran of the War of 1812 who fought under the command of Andrew Jackson.
Waid said that while the house had multiple issues that needed to be addressed, the volunteers mostly focused on fixing the chinking, or the sealing in between the wood of the house. This is commonly found in older log cabins.
The volunteers' job was to remove the old adhesive that was concrete and replace it with new, better material.
Waid said they were specifically using permachink, a high-quality material with elasticity that will bend and keep water out as the wood expands and shrinks due to certain elements. This will also stop wood or fungus rot from continuing to happen.
He added that the house has already suffered issues due to moisture such as the sinking of the front porch, however, professionals will have to come in to address any of these major issues.
“This is stuff we can do to a point; I don’t know how high we can get,” Waid said, referring to the delicacy of the home.
He added that the work they’ve already done has not only saved money, but taught the group about the home and to take care of it in the future.
Waid emphasized that maintaining the home is important as it's one of the oldest pieces of history in St. Clair County and has been recognized as such.
“The people who settled it and the people who’ve lived in it have a part of the history in St. Clair County and preserving the history is what we’re (the St. Clair Historical Society) are all about,” Waid said.