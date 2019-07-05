Local club takes part in 2019 Amateur Radio Field Day

ODENVILLE – The 2019 Amateur Radio Field Day was held recently at the Odenville City Park pavilion.
The event was sponsored by the Bald Rock Amateur Radio Club.
Mike Shaw, club president, said this is an annual exercise to display how amateur radio can play a vital part in communications during emergencies. This exercise has been conducted since 1933 for radio amateurs throughout North America.
“We can set up communication in a remote location,” Shaw said. “This is also to educate the public on amateur radio and, hopefully, get the public interested in a hobby.”
Shaw said this is the largest exercise in the nation, with more than 30,000 operators participating each year. The national exercise was for a 24-hour period from 1 p.m.-1 p.m. June 22-23. The local exercise went from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on June 22.
“We just want the public to know what services amateur radio can provide,” Shaw said. “It is a hobby, but it is also a service to the community.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.