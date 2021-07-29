Local bus driver saves choking child, named ‘Angel Driver’

PELL CITY — St. Clair County Public Transportation Driver Carrie Denton has been nicknamed the "Angel Driver" after saving the life of a choking 2-year-old boy.
“God put me there at the right time and the right place,” Denton said during the St. Clair County Commission’s meeting Tuesday, where she was recognized.
According to Public Transportation Director Janet Smith, Denton was on her way to pick up a passenger July 19 when she came across a car on the side of the road with a man frantically waving his arms while his son was clearly in distress with blue lips. When Denton asked the father, Matthew Kujan, if his son Asher was choking, he replied, “Yes.”
Denton proceeded to give his two squeezes to the sternum followed by a firm pat of the back after holding him upside down. That worked.
Smith said that the man broke down crying and, “about fainted.”
After the incident, Kujan made a successful attempt to find Denton and has since formed an unbreakable friendship.
Denton later added that it was her “mother instinct just jumping out.”
“God placed Carrie at that time and place for a reason,” Smith said. “Her CPR training with public transportation proved to be invaluable and her heroic actions are reflective of the many good deeds public transportation drivers perform everyday to improve the quality of life of St. Clair County citizens.”
The commission adopted an official resolution in honor of her heroic act and presented it to Denton at the meeting.