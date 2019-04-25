TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The state Attorney General’s Office, the Alabama Bar Association and the Alabama Food Bank Association are coordinating the fourth annual Alabama Legal Food Frenzy, a statewide competition that started April 22 and continues through March 3, according to a press release.
“During this event, lawyers, law firms and legal organizations will collect food and funds to benefit Alabama’s eight regional Feeding America Food Banks through their network of more than 1,500 partner agencies and pantries,” the release says. “The law firm or legal organization that collects the most pounds of food per employee or its equivalent will receive the Attorney General’s Cup, with other honors awarded in categories based on the firm’s size.”
Speaking on behalf of the Talladega County Bar, attorney Sally Bowers said her firm, Proctor and Vaughn of Sylacauga, would be participating this year, and she encouraged all other firms in the county to do so as well.