Local athletes place in state indoor track competition (with photos)

Ashville and Springville high schools saw several of their athletes finish in the top three of events at the AHSAA state indoor track and field meet.
Springville competed for the first time in Class 6A, where Beth Ann Tucker placed second in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 11 minutes, 38 seconds. Tucker will run for North Alabama in the fall.
“I’m really proud of [Tucker],” Springville head coach Michael Graben said. “She works so hard and is a great kid.”
Ashville’s Wyatt Knight set a personal record after placing third in the Class 4A 1,600-meter race in 4:38.
Four girls from the Bulldogs also placed third in the 4x800 race, finishing in 0:38. The relay team included Callie Stewart, Meghan McCarthy, Kathleen McCarthy and Emma Drinkard. Head coach Michele Rogers said the girls were six seconds off from setting a personal best.
“Super proud of their placement during indoor and excited to see what they do during outdoor,” Rogers said. “This was the first time they’ve run the 4x8 in almost two years due to our season being cut short last year.”