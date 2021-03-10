Lions Clubs International Coming to Trussville Area

TRUSSVILLE — All community service minded individuals are invited to join with your friends and neighbors as a new Lions Club is formed in the Trussville area. Initial canvasing has begun with more to come in the next few weeks.
You can be a charter member of this new Lions Club. Watch for more information.
The effort to form the new club is being led by Lions district governor Robert Thompson of the Prattville Lions Club and his membership growth team. Additional support is being provided by the Margaret Lions Club.
Locally, Lion Pedro Pino has committed to lead the effort within the area to make the Trussville Area Lions Club become a reality. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in more than 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Lions’ motto is, “We Serve”.
Lions are most widely known for their service work with the vision impaired, providing eye examinations, glasses, and surgeries to those who are in need, but may be unable to pay.
Additional core areas of service include diabetes concerns, children's cancer needs, feeding the hungry, environmental projects, and disaster relief. Each local lions club determines the service activities for their club. Lions may also Partner with other leadership groups within the area to provide more hands for more services to meet the needs of the community.
To find out more about Lions, please visit our website: www.lionsclubs.org. For more information on the new Trussville Area Lions Club, contact Lion Pedro Pino through email: pmpino44@yahoo.com