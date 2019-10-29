ODENVILLE – A Lineville man pleaded guilty Monday to the stabbing death of a former Odenville Middle School librarian.
In a plea agreement with state prosecutors, D’Kota Chace Griffin, 28, pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael “Mike” Jerry Collins, 46, and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Under the plea agreement, the charge against Griffin was reduced from capital murder to murder. Griffin was initially charged with murder, but a St. Clair County grand jury voted to indict him on capital murder, because he was also charged with the third-degree theft of property in connection with Collins’ death.
“The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department did a fantastic job, especially Investigator Wayne Layton,” St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said after Monday’s court hearing before St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington. “We had to work with various state and local agencies to develop a suspect, and ultimately identify Michael Collins’ killer.”
Griffin declined to provide a statement to the court before sentencing.
Mary Slaton, Collins’ cousin, did address the court with a prepared statement as other members of Collins’ family sat behind her.
“Now here we sit, a group of broken people who lost a brilliant, kind, caring and funny man, a person who put others’ needs ahead of his own, who cared deeply about his family, friends and students,” said Slaton, who described her cousin as being more like a brother. “To say our lives will never be the same is such an understatement. What happened to Michael should never happen to anyone.”
According to Harmon, the evidence would show that Griffin stabbed Collins to death at the victim’s Springville home.
Authorities have described Collins’ murder as a sex-for-pay meeting that turned into a homicide.
Investigator Layton testified during Griffin’s preliminary hearing that the victim was found in a pool of blood on the floor of the master bedroom in his Springville home on the morning of Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, after Collins did not show up for work at Odenville Middle School.
He said the men had a long-running relationship and would meet every third week, up until April 2017. It wasn’t until Aug. 20, 2017, that they met for the final time.
According to Layton, Griffin told authorities he would strip and dance for Collins, who would only watch and take pictures for $250 a session.
Layton testified that Griffin initially claimed self-defense, telling St. Clair County investigators that Collins wanted more than just a dance. In his statements to authorities, Griffin said Collins pulled out a gun and pointed it to his head.
Griffin told investigators that he wrestled the gun out of the victim’s hand and grabbed a knife from a table, stabbing Collins to death, Layton testified.
He said Griffin changed his story and provided a second written statement, alleging that Collins forced him to have sex with him, so he retrieved a knife from his vehicle, went back into the home and stabbed the victim to death out of rage.