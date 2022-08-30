Lincoln remains undefeated, handing Ashville its first loss of the season

ASHVILLE – Although the Lincoln Golden Bears surrendered their first points of the season Friday, they remained undefeated as they upended the Ashville Bulldogs 35-10 at Kin Logan Stadium.
Lincoln has now outscored its two opponents 89-10 this season.
The Golden Bears scored the only touchdown of the first quarter on a three-yard run by Jaylon George.
Ashville tied the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter on a one-yard run by Travis Smith. He finished the game with 68 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Right before halftime, Lincoln’s Brandon Estelle Jr. found the end zone to complete a 61-yard run to give the Golden Bears a 14-7 lead.
Third quarter touchdowns by Lincoln came on a one-yard run by George and a 23-yard run by Montavius Weed.
Ashville’s lone score of the second half came on a 34-yard field goal by Greyson Simpson, who also finished the game with eight tackles.
Estelle Jr. wrapped up the Lincoln scoring in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run to make the final score 35-10.
The Golden Bears doubled up the Bulldogs in total yards 329 to 152.
Lincoln had 228 on the ground and 101 through the air. All of Ashville’s 152 yards came on the ground.
Ashville head football coach Shea Monroe said he felt like they were doing what they needed to do to control the football in the first half.
“Defensively, we made some stops in the first half,” Monroe said. “They missed a field goal late in the second quarter, and I felt like we had some momentum going into the second half.”
Monroe’s Bulldogs got the football first in the third quarter. Facing fourth down inside their own 30, Monroe decided to go for it, but the Golden Bear defense held, and then went on to score a touchdown.
“I still felt like it was the right decision, because I was wanting to keep Lincoln’s offense off the field,” Monroe said. “They have a lot of good players on offense and the coaches put those players in the right positions to be successful. It ended up being the turning point in the game. That score made it 21-7, and things seemed to snowball from there.”
Monroe said he will not fault the kids or their effort.
"Obviously, there are some things we need to clean up and do better,” he said. “I told the kids after the game that this loss is on me. I will take full blame. I am so proud of our kids, but not only our players, but our community, students, band, color guard, and dance line.
The support we have been getting from our community has just been phenomenal.”
Ashville, 1-1, travels to Attalla Friday to take on the Etowah Blue Devils, also 1-1. This is the first region game for both teams.
“We know Etowah has a really good football team,” Monroe said. “I think a lot of the Etowah coaching staff and the job they do. Football is a huge deal in Attalla. We will be going into a place where Etowah expects to win. They do not lose at home very often. It will be a challenge for our football team. I am excited about it and I know our kids will be as well.”