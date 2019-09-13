LINCOLN — A completely different team.
That’s how Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker described his Golden Bears on Friday night, after they throttled the Leeds Green Wave 28-7 at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium for their first region win.
It was an impressive turnaround for the Bears, who surrendered 61 points to Walter Wellborn on the same field in their previous game two weeks ago.
“It was hard, depressing,” said Lincoln senior quarterback Javion Surles. “We got in that state of mind, we just started grinding.”
Surles was the spark that ignited the Golden Bears (2-1, 1-0) to 28 first-half points. The senior threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers to put his team in control, ultimately finishing with 113 passing yards and 225 yards overall.
Zedaker called Lincoln’s performance a complete one, particularly for the defense. Leeds managed 232 total yards but only dented the scoreboard once. Lincoln also forced four Green Wave turnovers.
“You’re always wanting to get that first region win,” Zedaker said. “This was an important one.”
The Green Wave (1-3, 1-1) were led by junior Omar Conley, who caught a pass for his team’s only TD and took over quarterbacking duties after freshman Jarrod Latta exited the game in the second quarter.
“All of this is a learning experience,” Leeds head coach Jerry Hood said after the game. “We’re a young football team, and this is just part of the growth.”
Three to know
-- Lincoln’s defense was stalwart on Friday against a Leeds team that had scored 30 points in its previous two outings. Isaac Britt, Cam Reynolds and Quintin Cotton all intercepted passes for the Golden Bears.
-- Lincoln sophomore David Jacobs had arguably the game’s biggest play, returning a Leeds kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears the lead they would never relinquish.
-- Leeds junior Omar Conley scored the only TD for the visitors, finishing with 54 yards rushing and 54 yards receiving.
Who said
-- Javion Surles, Lincoln QB: “I see us coming along pretty good. I think we’re going to be better than last year. … That Lincoln legacy, we’re going to keep it going.”
-- Matt Zedaker, Lincoln head coach: “We worked really hard on ourselves in the off week. We did a lot of soul searching, and needed to after the performance (two weeks ago). Complete effort, felt like we did very good for four quarters.”
Up next
-- Lincoln will travel to face Talladega. Leeds has a bye before a trip to face Ohatchee.