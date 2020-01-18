Lincoln police seek public’s help in solving open shooting cases (with video)

LINCOLN -- Lincoln police entered 2020 with three open cases that involved shootings, then they got one more, and they want help closing them.
According to Investigator Amanda Crow, the cases have another thing in common -- they all likely had witnesses.
The first was March 3, 2019, when a 17-year-old girl and a man were shot during a party on Port Lincoln Lane. Both victims survived, and only the female victim wanted to pursue charges, according to Crow.
On Dec. 7, Kennon Dequaries Curry was shot and killed outside of the Sandbar and Grille following a fight. The shooter has not been identified, but video footage released of the fight showed a crowd was present
Later that month, on Dec 28, Darius Whitson was shot by a homeowner on Water Tank Lane while apparently attempting to force entry into the home. Another suspect who was with Whitson fled the scene and remains at large.
Most recently, Morrise Britt Jr. was shot and injured on 2nd Avenue on Jan. 9. He was airlifted to UAB but has since been released from the hospital, according to the Police Department.
According to Crow, these cases do not feature a large amount of physical evidence. That means the department has to rely on witness statements.
Crow said in these situations, cases can be prosecuted entirely on testimony from witnesses. The issue comes from getting people to come forward.
The investigator said she feels there are a couple reasons for this. First, sometimes people are just scared.
“I think there is a stigma of snitches get stitches,” she said. “It makes people scared to come forward.”
Crow added that several crimes in Lincoln have been gang-related, which also intimidates people. If people fear reprisal, they are less likely to come forward, but that isn't the only issue.
“There's mistrust of law enforcement” She said.
Crow said she finds this issue frustrating.
Sometimes, like in the case on Port Lincoln Lane, even victims don’t want to talk to police. Crow said this can be frustrating because officers are trying to find justice for the victims’ families, but with these cases, they need the public’s help.
The department is asking anyone with information on any of these cases to contact Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064, Crow at 205-763-4070 or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1556.