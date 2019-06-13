LINCOLN – Police Department Captain of Investigations Shannon Hallmark said authorities are still on the lookout for a Nissan Altima involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday.
“We have a few leads that we are checking,” Hallmark said Thursday.
She said the Lincoln Police Department is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on the investigation.
Hallmark identified the victim as Donald Edward Carroll, 42, of Pell City.
Hallmark said Carroll was struck and killed on Alabama 77, near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday while attempting to remove something from the roadway.
She said authorities are looking for a gray Nissan Altima with damage to the front end of the vehicle, as well as damage to the front windshield.
Hallmark said the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 near mile marker 167.
She said anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle should contract the Lincoln Police Department at 205-763-4064 or the ALEA Jacksonville State Trooper’s Post at 256-435-3521.