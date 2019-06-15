Lincoln police release photo of suspect vehicle in Wednesday hit, run

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Police Department has released a photograph of a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday.
Authorities have described the vehicle as a gray or green Nissan Altima with damage to the front end, as well as damage to the front windshield.
Lincoln Police Department Captain of Investigations Shannon Hallmark identified the victim of the hit-and-run as Donald Edward Carroll, 42, of Pell City.
She said Carroll was struck and killed on Alabama 77, near the intersection of speedway Boulevard, around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, while attempting to remove something from the roadway.
The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 near mile marker 167.
Anyone with any information about the suspect vehicle should contact the Lincoln Police Department at 205-763-4064 or the ALEA Jacksonville Trooper’s Post at 256-435-3521.