Lincoln picks up 1st win of year, downs St. Clair County 48-28

LINCOLN -- Lincoln receiver Brian Garrett should have been leveled 17 yards short of the end zone, perhaps before he even completed hauling in the reception.
The incoming St. Clair County defender was so close to Garrett that some of his teammates thought the pass was intercepted.
It wasn’t, and a poor angle sent the defender glancing off Garrett instead.
The contact caused him to bobble the ball just a bit, but the Lincoln receiver held on and raced past the outstretched arms of two more defenders for the third-down score that gave the Golden Bears a 13-point lead with only 4.6 seconds left in the first half.
“My teammates, when I ran to the sideline, they said ‘Brian you almost got killed’ they said, ‘but you made a heck of a play,’” Garrett said.
The receiver finished the night with a team-high three receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns as Lincoln defeated St. Clair County 48-28 to earn the Golden Bears’ first victory of the season.
Lincoln’s (1-4) momentum shifting score didn’t play out exactly the way coach Matt Zedaker called it with 11.4 seconds left in the half.
“(Quarterback) Jack Poarch made a heck of a read because he was supposed to throw it early and the safety was robbing it and he kind of let Brian clear,” Zedaker said.
The unlikely score, on an improvised play, was a fitting end to a drive Zedaker never expected to have at the end of the half.
St. Clair County (0-5) started their own drive with 1:20 left before halftime. A seven-yard pickup on second down should have assured the visitors that they would be able to either run the clock or pin Lincoln safely back with a punt.
That is of course, if sophomore safety Gavin Hobbs doesn’t recover a St. Clair fumble on the opposing 37-yard line with 31.4 seconds left in the half.
“The guys that made plays tonight are the guys we’re counting on,” Zedaker said referring to more than just Garrett, Poarch and Hobbs. “The guys we’re gonna count on the rest of the season as we try to get back in it and try to get back in the playoff hunt.”
Three to know
Hobbs’ recovery wasn’t Lincoln’s only big play on defense. Linebacker Trevon Hines returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown to give the Golden Bears a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Sophomore linebackers Hunter Dulaney and Caleb Bluhm respectively recorded an interception and forced another fumble that was recovered by Lincoln.
Lincoln receiver Jafrondric Davis gave everyone in the stadium a sense of deja vu when he raced downfield for a 67-yard score just minutes after sprinting 58 yards for his first touchdown on his only other reception in the game. Oh and fun fact, those two touchdowns mean Garrett and Davis remained tied with five each this season.
St. Clair County was forced to abandon the ground game at times in the second half, but freshman running back Ryan Parker made the most of his opportunities earlier in the game. Parker carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Who said
Zedaker on Lincoln running back Latavious Wilson who carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards and a touchdown: “Until we got our defense settled in and figured out and tried to get some stops, he kept us in the game with scoring. And that’s important, that’s something we haven’t had all year. We were scoring points and that’s something our defense feeds off of.”
Garrett on his 19-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that: “In my mind, cause I know Jack is going to give me a perfect ball. It was like a back-shoulder throw so I was ready for it. I turned, I felt this contact (from the defender) and I just seen the end zone and it’s just go time for me right there.”
Up next
Lincoln will try to keep things rolling when the Golden Bears head to Munford on Friday.
St. Clair County travels to Asheville on Friday.