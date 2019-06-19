LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man convicted of sex offenses in Florida has been arrested and charged with violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Christopher Michael Moody, 45, was arrested Wednesday morning and is being held on a $2,500 cash bond set by Talladega County District Judge Jeb Fannin.
According to Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Jones, Moody was registered as living on Freeway Line but had not lived there for some time. He appeared to have been living on River Terrace when he was arrested.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s sex offender database, Moody was charged with transmission of material harmful to minors to a minor in Florida in 2013. Moody was convicted of that charge in 2015. The charge is a third degree felony in Florida, carrying a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
The state database does not list the age or sex of the victim or specify when Moody got out of prison in Florida, although he is shown registering at the Freeway Lane address in September 2016 and being verified at that address in February 2018.
Jones said Moody’s mother lives in Alabama, but the captain could not comment further on why Moody might have located here after being released from prison in Florida.
Failure to establish or transfer residence as a convicted sex offender is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.