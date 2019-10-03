Moody Homecoming Queen

Lilly Crowe was crowned Moody Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of David Crowe and Joni Johnson. She was escorted by her father.

 

 Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

