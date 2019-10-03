Lilly Crowe crowned Moody Homecoming Queen Gary Hanner, St. Clair Times editor, ghanner@thestclairtimes.com 59 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Lilly Crowe was crowned Moody Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of David Crowe and Joni Johnson. She was escorted by her father. Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Lilly Crowe was crowned Moody Homecoming Queen Friday. She is a senior and the 17-year-old daughter of David Crowe and Joni Johnson. She was escorted by her father. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Lilly Crowe Homecoming Queen Crown Joni Johnson David Crowe Loading... Loading... Latest E-Edition The St. Clair Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Upcoming Events Oct 4 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Fri, Oct 4, 2019 Oct 4 A food distribution event Fri, Oct 4, 2019 Oct 6 Reaching Out International's Mobile Pantry Sun, Oct 6, 2019 Oct 9 Free parenting classes Wed, Oct 9, 2019 Special Publications 2019 Pigskin Preview