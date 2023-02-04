Like everyone else: Ashville sophomore overcomes adversity, finds her passion in basketball

ASHVILLE — How isn’t a word Ashville sophomore Gracie Pinkard throws around often on the basketball court. Although she certainly makes others think it when they see her in action.
Where others might see great challenges, the sophomore sees only the game she loves and the tasks she has to accomplish to improve at that sport.
“She will catch me, she'll make a joke with me,” Ashville coach Caleb Carpenter said. “Sometimes I’m saying use both hands or something, and she will say, ‘coach I ain’t got but one.’”
Due to complications with her mom’s pregnancy, Pinkard doesn’t have a right hand. Instead, she has what she refers to as a “nub” where her wrist ends. She also has Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a genetic disorder that causes several complications, including mucus that obstructs airways and causes lung damage.
Yet, you wouldn’t realize Pinkard has CF if you watched her start and play a majority of the minutes for the Bulldogs. It’s also not uncommon for opposing coaches or other onlookers to fail to notice her missing hand.
Which is exactly how her mother, Amanda Leftwich wants it.
“I wanted her to be treated just like everybody else,” Leftwich said. “So she came up with how to handle and how to do everything her own. Because I feel like that is more of a life lesson, and how she was going to have to handle stuff. So she has done very well.”
Jim Bogle coached Pinkard for her 10-and-under team and P.E. in elementary school. When working with those age groups, Bogle often introduces his players to new drills and techniques which weren't always well-suited for someone like Pinkard.
Yet, he doesn’t remember her asking for help once. Even back then, she was determined to overcome any obstacle life placed in her path without taking a shortcut.
Bogle can still recall watching Pinkard work on her crossover dribble, a move which requires switching from one hand to the other, along with the rest of the kids without complaint.
“She would get a hit on the arm that doesn’t have a hand, and then she would find a way to get it back over to her good hand,” Bogle said. “But she never not tried to cross over dribble. Like she would work on that. … She never felt sorry for herself. I don’t know if that was ever an issue. She just worked.”
Even these days running with the varsity, Pinkard feels she can do almost everything her teammates can.
Perhaps the one exception is a drill where the Bulldogs dribble with one hand while also picking up a second basketball off the ground.
Yes, some other things are harder for her or less practical. Pinkard isn’t going to dribble much, if at all, with her nub because she knows it’s harder for her to protect the ball.
“We've gotten through practice after practice, where the girls would throw it so hard, like I can't grasp the ball and catch it,” Pinkard said. “And I'm just like, it goes straight through my hands. But I have to talk to them. ‘Like, y'all know, I have one hand throw it softly.’”
Soft is perhaps the last word that could be used to describe the assist that set up one of Pinkard’s second-half baskets in Monday’s 46-22 victory over Gaston. A turnover on one end of the court resulted in a nearly full-court heave which required Pinkard to leap and catch with both her left hand and her nub.
She scored 8 points to finish the night with the second-most points on the team, but after the game, Pinkard shook her head when asked about her performance. To her, it was an off night.
Her coach wasn’t so critical after the win, but he quickly said he doesn’t treat Pinkard any differently than the rest of her teammates.
“She doesn't let that affect her as far as how she wants to play and her attitude towards the game,” Carpenter said. “So I commend her sincerely on how she holds herself and puts herself (to) the same standards as everybody else.”
Bumps in the road
Despite her attempts to be just like everyone else, inevitably, people will notice. At times, Pinkard has seen opposing teams back up when she has the ball as if she’s not a threat.
There’s one time in particular when the sophomore remembers draining a shot. The other team didn’t leave her open after that.
“When they like to have to face guard me, just personally, that is the best feeling,” Pinkard said.
It’s not uncommon for the sophomore to receive compliments from opposing coaches and players following the games. Normally those comments make her feel good, but sometimes she doubts their sincerity.
“It's like well, just because I have one hand, you're just saying I was great because I had one, and if I had two would you say that,” Pinkard said.
Although it breaks her mother’s heart to see Pinkard struggle with those comments sometimes, she’s also seen her daughter use it as motivation.
“We take it and move on,” Leftwich said. “Use it as positive. I am very proud of her for all her accomplishments. She plays all sports, but basketball is her passion.”
It’s a passion Leftwich never imagined for her daughter.
She never gave sports a thought one way or the other when Pinkard was born. So many more serious questions back then needed to be answered.
The thought of going back in time to share the good news with her younger self is almost too much for Leftwich to consider. Knowing that Pinkard is not only keeping up with her peers but has also found success and joy doing something as physically demanding as basketball is a gift her mother never takes for granted. Especially considering her involvement in sports is extremely helpful in managing her CF.
“It would be very rewarding (to hear that back then),” Leftwich said. “It is now. I love to watch her do her thing.”