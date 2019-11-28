PELL CITY – The Parks & Recreation Department’s annual “Lights in the Park” display will open Saturday in Lakeside Park, and it will be bigger and better than ever.
Thanks to the determination and some extra effort by the city’s Maintenance Department, organizers were able to open up 12 additional spots throughout the park for a total of 55 displays.
Those extra spots were quickly filled by businesses, nonprofit organizations, school organizations, civic and community groups and local churches that had been on a waiting list to participate.
“We did some things differently and were able to add those 12 spots, and they were gone pretty quickly,” Civic Center Manager Valerie Painter said. “Our goal was to get in everybody that wanted to be part of the display, and we were able to do that.”
The display will be lit for the first time this season at dark on Saturday and will go dark at 9 p.m. That schedule will be maintained through Dec. 31. There is no admission to drive through the display.
“This is a wonderful thing the city provides each year because we have such a great park, and we enjoy having people come see it,” Painter said.
The number of those viewing the display have steadily increased over the years, and organizers know that for certain because they use traffic counters to track the number of visitors who drive through during the nighttime hours.
Painter encourages visitors to drive through the display on several occasions throughout the month because there will be some changes as it goes along.
Some local companies will put up their displays after using them in the Pell City Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 7. Also, on Dec. 21-22, a local church will stage a live nativity scene as part of the display.
Painter thanked Maintenance Department personnel for their many contributions to “Lights in the Park” each year.
“This is something the city does that would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our city’s maintenance department,” Painter said. “They work really hard to make this happen every year and to make it better and better. We are very proud of all the things they do to make ‘Lights in the Park’ and our city look so good.”