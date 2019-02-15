Hello beautiful people. Welcome to my new weekly column, one that I hope inspires you, encourages you, and makes you think about life and where you are headed. Where will we all be in a year from now?
First, let me introduce myself. My parents named me Christy Lee when I was born 42 years ago. My mom said I came out talking and smiling, and to this day, if you know me, this is still true. I live in the amazing town of Odenville.
I am a mother to three (sometimes amazing when sleeping) children, Caitlyn, age 21, who is at nursing school, and Zoey, who is 5 and says she is getting married next week. My son, Casey, whose time on this earth was finished 8 years ago, would be 24. Gosh, I miss him so.
My talents include eating a bowl of soup while driving, riding 72 miles on a bicycle and finishing last in a half-marathon.
My career is a financial counselor, which I love; however, fitness and nutrition are my absolute passion, which totally makes my eyes sparkle. I’ve lost 150 pounds over a 5-year time frame and gained a life.
Please reach out to me and tell me what you want to talk about -- news, birthdays, accomplishments, goals, heartaches and struggles, etc. I’m here and I want this to work with you, because I believe your vibe attracts your tribe. We need more people reaching a hand out to one another. I hope to hear from you soon. Email me at Christylee2@windstream.net.