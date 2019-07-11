Hello my friends. Did you guys miss me last week? I missed writing, and I missed y’all.
I hope everyone had a wonderful 4th of July. I did. I spent it at my parents’ lake house, swimming, ate some amazing food, and laughed until my belly hurt.
I rode my bike this past Saturday at Chief Ladiga, and only did 50 miles this time. I say only, but it was super-hot and so it’s basically double work, right? I treated myself to two Sonic Route 44 Diet Dr. Peppers and added vanilla and real cherries. If you’ve never had one, you’re missing out.
You know, while I was riding, I thought about how I used to walk into a room and wonder if people liked me. Now, I walk into a room and wonder if I like them. People are going to judge you; be you anyways. People will gossip and talk; be you anyways.
I drove by a cemetery yesterday and they were digging a grave. I thought about the person they were about to bury. What mattered in their life? Nothing, anymore. We become a memory and a name on a headstone. Life is short, choose happiness. Till we meet again, Blessings.