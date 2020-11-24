Life Family Worship Center announces annual Thanksgiving plans.

PELL CITY-- Life Family Worship Center announced its yearly Thanksgiving meal Nov. 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Bishop Donald Gover said his church will give away free cooked Thanksgiving dinners for the sixth year in a row.
Serving will be in the ministry fellowship hall at 314 19th Street South in Pell City. Due to the pandemic restrictions, dining in the fellowship hall will not be allowed, however, carry out trays will be available.
The annual ministry event began in 2014 as a part of the church's outreach ministry to the community. Gover said individuals or families can stop by and pick-up the free cooked meals, free of charge, and enjoy during the holiday. He said the event provides over 100 free meals each Thanksgiving.
For those unable to stop by, drop-off trays are available to those in the Pell City area by reaching the ministry at (205) 592-9705 or (205) 405-7448 and provide a drop-off location.
Gover said via social media he hopes people come out to the event so the church can be a blessing to the community on Thanksgiving.
“I know COVID has us in a day where we are uncomfortable, where it is not the norm,” Gover said, “but I am so glad to know our God is still supplying all of our needs according to his riches and glory.”
Those wishing to support or donate to the ministry event can do so be reaching out to the ministry contacts for more information.