Frustrated by close losses in a pair of presidential elections over the last two decades, Democrats have launched an effort to both demonize and do away with the Electoral College.
The latest reminder of that effort came this week, when Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, part of a crowded field for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, tweeted that her goal is to become the last president elected via the Electoral College and to run for re-election in 2024 in a race decided by the popular vote.
It’s easy to understand why the Electoral College has become a villain in the eyes of many Democrats after Al Gore and Hillary Clinton were denied the White House after winning the popular vote but falling short in the Electoral College in 2000 and 2016, respectively. But frustration doesn’t automatically make one’s cause right, and by continuing to undermine the method hammered out by the Founding Fathers for selecting the nation’s chief executive, liberals like Warren are either showing a degree of ignorance when it comes to the Constitution, or a blatant disregard for it.
The quarterly journal National Affairs made a comprehensive defense of the Electoral College in a 2018 piece by Allen Guelzo, director of Civil War Era Studies at Gettysburg College.
Guelzo points out that when it comes to electing the president, the Electoral College is the only method endorsed in the Constitution. The document says nothing about a popular vote, only that the states shall choose a number of electors equal to the size of each state’s congressional delegation to vote on the office of president and vice president. Guelzo adds that while the states since the 19th century have allowed said electors to be chosen by popular vote, the Constitution does not require it be done that way.
In fact, as Guelzo points out, the Founding Fathers looked down on the idea of a national popular vote for the presidency.
“The Electoral College was designed by the framers deliberately, like the rest of the Constitution, to counteract the worst human impulses and protect the nation from the dangers inherent in democracy,” he wrote. “The Electoral College is neither antiquated nor toxic; it is an underappreciated institution that helps preserve our constitutional system.”
Guelzo also shines light on the fact that doing away with the Electoral College wouldn’t automatically usher in a national popular vote for the presidency.
“That would require a highly complicated constitutional amendment specifying comprehensive details for casting such a national vote, and might even trigger calls for a complete rewriting of the Constitution by convention,” Guelzo wrote. “Simply doing away with the existing process without putting a new one in its place could create the biggest political crisis in American history since the Civil War.”
That’s a crisis many Democrats seem willing to risk, however, if the ultimate outcome would ease their road to victory every four years.
The brilliance of the Electoral College is that it forces candidates to consider the views and concerns of people across the nation — in both big states and small, rural areas and urban — when campaigning for the presidency. Without it, the entire nation would basically be subject to the whims and desires of urban population centers such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York City.
Democrats like that idea because they tend to do well in the big cities. Rural areas are different, and it’s no secret that Donald Trump won in 2016, in part, by trouncing Clinton in rural areas of states such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Thus, it’s hardly a coincidence that Democratic whining over the Electoral College has increased in volume since then.
“The Electoral College,” National Review wrote earlier this year, “guaranteesthat candidates who seek the only nationally elected office in America must attempt to appeal to as broad a geographic constituency as possible ... rather than retreating to their preferred pockets and running up the score. The alternative to this arrangement is not less political contention or a reduction in anger; it is more of both.”
There’s a lesson in that statement for Democrats. Rather than trying to overturn a system that has served our nation well since its founding, perhaps they would be better off giving more consideration to the views and ideas of voters who live in “flyover” country. Perhaps they should try modifying their platform to appeal to more voters than just those in the uber-liberal areas of the nation. Perhaps they would be better off embracing the wisdom behind the Electoral College rather than trying to push it over the cliff.
Lew Gilliland is managing editor of The Daily Home. Reach him at lgilliland@dailyhome.com.