When are 1,500 new jobs equal to or better than 25,000? Apparently when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doing the counting.
The uber-liberal congresswoman was among a group of critics whose protests drove Amazon to change its mind earlier this year and abandon plans to build a facility in New York City that would have served as a second headquarters for the company.
The Amazon project would have brought 25,000 new jobs to the Big Apple, but AOC and others were opposed to the project because of $3 billion in state and local incentives the company was being offered to come to NYC, and their complaints, sadly for the people of New York, won the day.
Despite that debacle, Amazon apparently still had an interest in having a presence in the city.
Last week, Amazon announced it would open an office in NYC that would bring about 1,500 jobs. Instead of building a new facility, the company plans to lease part of an existing building.
After the news broke, AOC smugly tweeted a photo of herself sitting on a loud yellow couch, saying she was waiting for the “haters” who criticized her for helping kill the original Amazon deal to start apologizing.
That the congresswoman expected anybody to apologize is simply laughable.
Start with the raw numbers. 1,500 does not equal 25,000. It takes a special kind of arrogance to try and sell the idea that the net loss of 23,500 jobs is a good thing. Most people would look at that as a major setback, but AOC is treating it like a victory.
Secondly, her thoughts on all this demonstrate an ignorance about the process of recruiting and landing new industry. Smart leaders know that offering incentives in an attempt to lure new industry is a good idea because the short-term pain is worth the long-term gain a new batch of good-paying jobs would mean for local residents and to the overall economic health of a given area.
In the NYC/Amazon case, $3 billion in incentives certainly sounds like a lot, but Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who favored the project, pointed out it was expected to generate $27 billion in revenue. Also, the 25,000 new jobs weren’t exactly going to pay minimum wage. The average salary was expected to be more than $150,000.
No wonder Cuomo said opposition to the deal was essentially “governmental malpractice.”
Which brings us back to AOC. Despite her apparent struggles to understand basic math or economics, this freshman congresswoman continues to be a force in driving the Democratic Party to the extreme left. Her views are reflected in the presidential candidacies of other uber-liberals such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another critic of the NYC/Amazon deal, and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Reflecting on all this helps explain how these far lefties can look into a camera and argue that an economy that is booming under Donald Trump is somehow a bad thing, helps explain how they’re willing to kick capitalism to the curb in favor of socialism, democratic socialism or whatever they’re calling the economic formula they’re pushing.
Maybe, in celebrating the net loss of 23,500 jobs, AOC is practicing some mind-boggling form of liberal math. Or maybe she and some of her liberal allies just don’t have a clue.
Lew Gilliland is managing editor of The Daily Home. Reach him at lgilliland@dailyhome.com.