With all the human trafficking/sex trade, kidnappings and murders of so many girls and boys in Alabama, it raises the question: What is Gov. Kay Ivey and our state Legislature doing about this?

Do we have a state task force to prevent human trafficking? Is it priority number one in our state? Are all available resources funding it to make it a priority? These and many other questions need to be answered by state officials as human trafficking seems to be an epidemic that is running rampant in our state. 

Billy Price

Ashville

