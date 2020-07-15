LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to listen and think

My letters to the editor are normally about how Democrats are trying to tear down our great country and how they seem to never get called out for what they say or do.
After God called home my wife and brother in the last couple of months and the senseless deaths of so many children in major cities such as Birmingham just recently, there was a song from church that should be heard by USA and all nations
"This is my song, O God of all the nations, a song of peace for lands afar and mine. This is my home, the country where my heart is, here are my hope, my dreams, my holy shrine, but other hearts in other lands are beating with hopes and dreams as true and high as mine.
“My country's skies are bluer than the ocean, and sunlight beams on cloverleaf and pine, but other lands have sunlight, too, and clover, and skies everywhere as blue as mine. O hear my song, O God of all the nations, a song of peace for their land and mine.
“This is my prayer, O Lord of all earth's kingdom: Thy kingdom come, on earth will be done. Let Christ be lifted up till all shall serve him, and hearts united learn to live as one. O hear my prayer, thou God of all the nations, myself I give thee, let thy will be done."
Steve Persons,
Sylacauga