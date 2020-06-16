LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The national media's behavior is now critical, unforgivable

At the risk of sounding archaic and redundant, I must comment on the current environment with the major news media.
While nationwide, the effect has trickled down to the local level -- especially coming from Birmingham-based network TV stations. While this industry vehemently denies segueing and slanting coverage, lets just examine a couple points this week in the manner they pursue their stories:
Despite having to constantly address and deal with the COVID-19 virus and the rioting in the name of George Floyd's memory, the city of Chicago had an incredible 18 shooting deaths in just 24 hours on May 31. That is more than any one day in more than six decades. Major news story, right? Did not happen! The only place I could find complete coverage was in The New York Post. Just think of that. Is this professional conduct for major media?
While we are all concerned about any entity or organization manipulating the information we receive, a far greater, more ominous risk exists to our basic freedom. The problem with media bias or "fake news" seems to exacerbate continually. I sincerely feel that this industry will push the envelope too far, forcing Congress to adopt stringent regulations and limitations on news coverage. This, my friend, is the ultimate tragedy since then we will no longer be a free republic, but rely on government dissemination of information from Washington -- not unlike China or the old USSR.`
Is this what you want? Remember, we still have (for moment) the ballot box for our voices to be heard.
Source: NY Post June 8, 2020;18 murders in 24 hours: Inside Chicago’s deadliest day in 60 years
James Anderson,
Talladega