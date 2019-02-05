Last week, we recognized the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration Camp where an estimated 1.5 million Jews perished between 1940 through 1945 during the Holocaust.
Yet, on this very anniversary, we are seeing another abhorrent example of genocide. In the past week Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York signed the Reproductive Health Act into law to a standing ovation in the NY state Legislature. This action allows abortions through the ninth month of pregnancy and includes such bizarre reasons as “age, emotional health and economic status” of the mother. The child may be “exterminated” up to actual birth. It is left up to the mother and her physician alone. The Act includes an allowance for “non-medical” personnel to perform these abortions. It is no longer a crime for teenagers to dispose of a newborn fetus. In 2015, there were 638,169 abortions in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Many Catholics are calling on Cardinal Timothy Dolin to excommunicate Gov. Cuomo who, so far, has brushed off the demands.
Where does mankind draw the line? Why is it called the “Holocaust” when practiced by the Nazis, but acceptable to a large segment of U.S. population when it’s abortion?
This matter cannot be left to the liberal left and the spinners. Regardless of your political beliefs, you surely still have a conscience!
James W. Anderson
Talladega